Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Kla-Tencor (KLAC), Aptiv (APTV) and Clorox (CLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kla-Tencor (KLAC), Aptiv (APTV) and Clorox (CLX).

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Buy rating on Kla-Tencor on February 5 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $160.00.

Aptiv (APTV)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv on February 5 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 49.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.25, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox on February 5 and set a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $166.23, close to its 52-week high of $167.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $156.17, representing a -5.4% downside. In a report issued on February 4, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

