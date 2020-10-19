Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Kimberly Clark (KMB), VF (VFC) and Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kimberly Clark (KMB), VF (VFC) and Gildan Activewear (GIL).

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark on October 16 and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.33, close to its 52-week high of $160.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimberly Clark with a $162.70 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $163.00 price target.

VF (VFC)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on VF on October 16 and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $77.14 average price target, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on October 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

In a report issued on October 16, Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.97.

Khan has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Gildan Activewear.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #5971 out of 7017 analysts.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.32.

