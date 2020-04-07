Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Wayfair (W)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Wayfair (W).

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark, with a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimberly Clark with a $141.71 average price target, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $149.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.14, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $35.00 price target.

