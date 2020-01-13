Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: KB Home (KBH) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on KB Home (KBH) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

KB Home (KBH)

In a report issued on January 10, Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on KB Home, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.86, close to its 52-week high of $37.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Toll Brothers, and Tri Pointe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KB Home with a $38.75 average price target, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Hold rating on Monster Beverage on January 10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.34, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 73.7% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

Monster Beverage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.25, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

