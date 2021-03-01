Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: JM Smucker (SJM), Foot Locker (FL) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Brian Anderson- February 28, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on JM Smucker (SJM), Foot Locker (FL) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM).

JM Smucker (SJM)

In a report issued on February 26, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $116.25 average price target, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on Foot Locker on February 26 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $57.31 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report issued on February 26, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Floor & Decor Holdings, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Hold with an average price target of $26.08, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

