Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: JM Smucker (SJM) and Toll Brothers (TOL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JM Smucker (SJM) and Toll Brothers (TOL).

JM Smucker (SJM)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker yesterday and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $112.00 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Toll Brothers (TOL)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Toll Brothers, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toll Brothers is a Hold with an average price target of $42.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.