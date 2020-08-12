Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Ferrari (RACE) and Casper Sleep (CSPR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Ferrari (RACE) and Casper Sleep (CSPR).

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating on International Flavors & Fragrances today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Astrachan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Astrachan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Flavors & Fragrances is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.55.

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.00.

Jonas has an average return of 42.5% when recommending Ferrari.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #818 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $212.82, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Casper Sleep (CSPR)

In a report released today, Lauren Cassel from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Casper Sleep, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is ranked #5879 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casper Sleep is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.58, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

