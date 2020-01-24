Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Intel (INTC) and Teradyne (TER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Intel (INTC) and Teradyne (TER).

Intel (INTC)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on Intel today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.32, close to its 52-week high of $63.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 73.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.50, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

Teradyne (TER)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini downgraded Teradyne to Sell today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.21, close to its 52-week high of $81.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teradyne with a $73.14 average price target.

