Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hormel Foods (HRL), Ross Stores (ROST) and Take-Two (TTWO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hormel Foods (HRL), Ross Stores (ROST) and Take-Two (TTWO).

Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report released today, Kenneth Zaslow from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hormel Foods, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Post Holdings.

Hormel Foods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Ross Stores (ROST)

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel reiterated a Buy rating on Ross Stores today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $139.14 average price target, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Take-Two (TTWO)

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $186.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $205.88, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $226.00 price target.

