Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Home Depot (HD), Altria Group (MO) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Home Depot (HD), Altria Group (MO) and Whirlpool (WHR).

Home Depot (HD)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot on July 24 and set a price target of $297.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.31, close to its 52-week high of $267.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 76.9% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.47, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $266.00 price target.

Altria Group (MO)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group on July 23 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altria Group with a $49.13 average price target, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report issued on July 24, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $157.95, close to its 52-week high of $163.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Hold with an average price target of $156.14, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also assigned a Sell rating to the stock with a $128.00 price target.

