Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hershey Co (HSY) and Mattel (MAT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hershey Co (HSY) and Mattel (MAT).

Hershey Co (HSY)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilgrim’s Pride, General Mills, and Post Holdings.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $148.73, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mattel (MAT)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Mattel today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 47.8% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, National Vision Holdings, and BuildABear Workshop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mattel with a $10.50 average price target, implying a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.