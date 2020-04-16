Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hermes International (OtherHESAF), TomTom (OtherTMOAF) and ASM International (OtherASMIY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hermes International (HESAF), TomTom (TMOAF) and ASM International (ASMIY).

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital upgraded Hermes International to Buy, with a price target of EUR640.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $770.00, close to its 52-week high of $803.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5341 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $675.37 average price target, representing a -12.3% downside. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR682.00 price target.

TomTom (TMOAF)

TomTom received a Hold rating and a EUR10.25 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Peter Olofsen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Olofsen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Nokia.

TomTom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.91.

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital upgraded ASM International to Buy, with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASM International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.19.

