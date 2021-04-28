Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hasbro (HAS), Helen Of Troy (HELE) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hasbro (HAS), Helen Of Troy (HELE) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Hasbro (HAS)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.35, close to its 52-week high of $101.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 55.8% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.00, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Helen Of Troy (HELE)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating on Helen Of Troy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $223.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helen Of Troy is a Hold with an average price target of $241.50, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on April 14, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.11, close to its 52-week high of $93.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.47, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Independent Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR86.00 price target.

