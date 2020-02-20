Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hasbro (HAS) and Dell Technologies (DELL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hasbro (HAS) and Dell Technologies (DELL).
Hasbro (HAS)
Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro yesterday and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.68.
According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Royal Caribbean, and Wynn Resorts.
Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on February 13, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.
Dell Technologies (DELL)
Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.34.
According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $60.00 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.
