Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Harley-Davidson (HOG), L Brands (LB) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Harley-Davidson (HOG), L Brands (LB) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

In a report released today, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 68.0% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

Harley-Davidson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.40.

L Brands (LB)

In a report issued on March 26, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on L Brands, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.39, close to its 52-week high of $64.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.65, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report released today, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $49.90 average price target.

