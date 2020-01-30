Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Graphic Packaging (GPK), Lam Research (LRCX) and Polaris (PII)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Graphic Packaging (GPK), Lam Research (LRCX) and Polaris (PII).

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging on January 28 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, RPM International, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lam Research (LRCX)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $298.22, close to its 52-week high of $316.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Kla-Tencor.

Lam Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.46, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Polaris (PII)

In a report issued on January 28, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Polaris, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.00, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.