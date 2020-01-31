Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: GoPro (GPRO) and Plug Power (PLUG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GoPro (GPRO) and Plug Power (PLUG).

GoPro (GPRO)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on GoPro, with a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

GoPro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.75.

Plug Power (PLUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 40.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.80, representing a 21.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

