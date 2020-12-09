Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: GameStop (GME), Brown-Forman B (BF.B) and The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on GameStop (GME), Brown-Forman B (BF.B) and The Lovesac Company (LOVE).

GameStop (GME)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on GameStop today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.94, close to its 52-week high of $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

GameStop has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.96, close to its 52-week high of $83.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brown-Forman B with a $70.67 average price target, which is a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to The Lovesac Company today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.81, close to its 52-week high of $37.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 78.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Lovesac Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.75, representing a 21.2% upside. In a report issued on December 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.