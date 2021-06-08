Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Five Below (FIVE) and Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Five Below (FIVE) and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Five Below (FIVE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brian McNamara reiterated a Hold rating on Five Below today and set a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.47.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 81.5% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Burlington Stores, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $230.79, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.50, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

