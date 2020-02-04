Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Fabrinet (FN) and ON Semi (ON)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Fabrinet (FN) and ON Semi (ON).
Fabrinet (FN)
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Fabrinet today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.71.
According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Extreme Networks.
Fabrinet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.70.
ON Semi (ON)
In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets downgraded ON Semi to Hold, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91.
Williams has an average return of 7.2% when recommending ON Semi.
According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #533 out of 5864 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semi with a $23.89 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.
