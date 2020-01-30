Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Intevac (IVAC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Intevac (IVAC).

Extreme Networks (EXTR)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Extreme Networks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $7.50, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Lake Street also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Intevac, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 69.5% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intevac with a $9.00 average price target, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

