Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Energizer Holdings (ENR) and Foot Locker (FL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Energizer Holdings (ENR) and Foot Locker (FL).

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Energizer Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on November 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $38.57 average price target.

