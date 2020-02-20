Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emmi AG (EMLZF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG, with a price target of CHF750.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #4153 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $763.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marcus Almerud maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is ranked #1823 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $133.92 average price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Jürgen Kolb from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.30, close to its 52-week high of $87.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolb is ranked #2489 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $83.09 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.