Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF) and Ferrari (RACE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emmi AG (EMLZF) and Ferrari (RACE).

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG, with a price target of CHF750.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #4759 out of 5939 analysts.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $777.90.

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $187.14 average price target.

