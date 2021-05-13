Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Electronic Arts (EA) and Hanesbrands (HBI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Electronic Arts (EA) and Hanesbrands (HBI).

Electronic Arts (EA)

Evercore ISI analyst Benjamin Black CFA maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.67.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4183 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $164.25 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Hanesbrands (HBI)

In a report released yesterday, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Hanesbrands, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skechers USA, Under Armour, and Foot Locker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hanesbrands with a $23.17 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

