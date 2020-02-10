Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Domtar (UFS), FMC (FMC) and Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Domtar (UFS), FMC (FMC) and Silicon Motion (SIMO).

Domtar (UFS)

Domtar received a Hold rating and a $36.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Wilde covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silgan Holdings, Sonoco Products, and Greif.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Domtar with a $39.50 average price target, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on February 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FMC (FMC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on FMC today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.82, close to its 52-week high of $108.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and RPM International.

FMC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.60.

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released today, Karl Ackerman from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Motion, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ackerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Ackerman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Vishay Intertechnology, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Motion with a $56.13 average price target, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on February 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.