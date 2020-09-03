Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Dollarama (OtherDLMAF) and Sally Beauty (SBH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dollarama (DLMAF) and Sally Beauty (SBH).

Dollarama (DLMAF)

In a report released today, Peter Sklar from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.33, close to its 52-week high of $40.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Dollarama has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.96, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$55.00 price target.

Sally Beauty (SBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Sally Beauty today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sally Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.83.

