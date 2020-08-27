Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.99, close to its 52-week high of $54.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 59.4% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.81.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.96, close to its 52-week high of $101.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.31, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

