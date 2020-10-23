Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Daimler (OtherDDAIF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF) and Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Daimler (DDAIF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Unilever NV (UNLVF).

Daimler (DDAIF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.71, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin, and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.50, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, David Lesne from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.01, close to its 52-week high of $124.84.

Lesne has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1652 out of 7021 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.58, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Celine Pannuti maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV today and set a price target of EUR52.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Essity AB, and Diageo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $64.10 average price target, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.