Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and Nike (NKE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Daimler (DDAIF) and Nike (NKE).

Daimler (DDAIF)

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Hold rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $36.10, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Independent Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Walvis maintained a Buy rating on Nike yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Walvis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 46.9% success rate. Walvis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Levi Strauss & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $95.87 average price target, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

