Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Costco (COST), Ralph Lauren (RL) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Costco (COST), Ralph Lauren (RL) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC).

Costco (COST)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $339.97, close to its 52-week high of $342.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $344.06 average price target, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.51, close to its 52-week low of $59.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.04, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Edgewell Personal Care, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 51.7% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edgewell Personal Care is a Hold with an average price target of $30.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.