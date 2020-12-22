Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Constellation Brands (STZ) and AutoZone (AZO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Constellation Brands (STZ) and AutoZone (AZO).

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report issued on December 18, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.46, close to its 52-week high of $219.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 75.5% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $222.46 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1269.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1192.91, close to its 52-week high of $1267.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 76.1% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1377.00.

