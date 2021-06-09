Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Casey’s General (CASY), Chico’s FAS (CHS) and Freshpet (FRPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Casey’s General (CASY), Chico’s FAS (CHS) and Freshpet (FRPT).

Casey’s General (CASY)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General today and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $214.76, close to its 52-week high of $229.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casey’s General with a $228.25 average price target.

Chico’s FAS (CHS)

In a report released today, Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Chico’s FAS, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.30, close to its 52-week high of $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honest Company, Inc., G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chico’s FAS is a Hold with an average price target of $5.63, representing a -8.8% downside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.25 price target.

Freshpet (FRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Freshpet today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.21, close to its 52-week high of $186.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 65.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Freshpet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.22, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

