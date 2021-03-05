Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Casey’s General (CASY) and Ross Stores (ROST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Casey’s General (CASY) and Ross Stores (ROST).

Casey’s General (CASY)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General on March 2 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.48, close to its 52-week high of $213.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.86.

Ross Stores (ROST)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores on March 3 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.83, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

