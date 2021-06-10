Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Casey’s General (CASY) and Electronic Arts (EA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Casey’s General (CASY) and Electronic Arts (EA).

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Casey’s General. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 79.9% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Casey’s General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.00, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.82, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $162.74 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EA: