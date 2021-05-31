Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Burlington Stores (BURL), Best Buy Co (BBY) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Burlington Stores (BURL), Best Buy Co (BBY) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Hold rating on Burlington Stores on May 28 and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $323.37, close to its 52-week high of $339.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skechers USA, Under Armour, and Hanesbrands.

Burlington Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $357.72, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on May 24, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $339.00 price target.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report issued on May 28, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $130.64 average price target, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

In a report issued on May 28, Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $169.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wintermantel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Wintermantel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Qurate Retail Group, and Tractor Supply.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $174.83, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

