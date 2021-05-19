Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Brunswick (BC), Hershey Co (HSY) and Alibaba (BABA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brunswick (BC), Hershey Co (HSY) and Alibaba (BABA).

Brunswick (BC)

In a report issued on May 17, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brunswick, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.50.

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report issued on May 14, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.79, close to its 52-week high of $173.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 76.0% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $173.91 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on April 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on May 14, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $213.72, close to its 52-week low of $196.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Weibo.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.55, a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a HK$310.00 price target.

