Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Brinker International (EAT), Harley-Davidson (HOG) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brinker International (EAT), Harley-Davidson (HOG) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI).

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.78.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Sell rating on Harley-Davidson yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.9% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, MGM Resorts, and Carnival.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harley-Davidson is a Hold with an average price target of $38.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

In a report released yesterday, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.72, close to its 52-week high of $31.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

