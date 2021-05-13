Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Boot Barn (BOOT) and UTZ Brands (UTZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Boot Barn (BOOT) and UTZ Brands (UTZ).

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Boot Barn today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.59, close to its 52-week high of $75.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Shoe Carnival.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $83.50 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

UTZ Brands (UTZ)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UTZ Brands with a $27.83 average price target.

