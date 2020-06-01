Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Big Lots (BIG) and Toll Brothers (TOL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Big Lots (BIG) and Toll Brothers (TOL).

Big Lots (BIG)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Hold rating on Big Lots on May 29 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.75, close to its 52-week high of $42.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Big Lots with a $34.14 average price target, representing a -15.4% downside. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

In a report issued on May 29, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Toll Brothers, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 53.5% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Toll Brothers with a $29.91 average price target.

