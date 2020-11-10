Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: B&G Foods (BGS), Hershey Co (HSY) and Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on B&G Foods (BGS), Hershey Co (HSY) and Capri Holdings (CPRI).

B&G Foods (BGS)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods on November 6 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.00, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Albertsons Companies, and McCormick & Company.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.30.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capri Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.83, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

