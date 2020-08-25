Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Best Buy Co (BBY) and Hain Celestial (HAIN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Best Buy Co (BBY) and Hain Celestial (HAIN).

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Best Buy Co, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.37, close to its 52-week high of $119.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 77.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00, representing a -7.0% downside. In a report issued on August 14, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hain Celestial (HAIN)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.44, close to its 52-week high of $34.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hain Celestial with a $30.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.