Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Ball (BLL), Boston Beer (SAM) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ball (BLL), Boston Beer (SAM) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA).

Ball (BLL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones maintained a Buy rating on Ball today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.4% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Graphic Packaging, Crown Holdings, and O-I Glass.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ball with a $82.71 average price target.

Boston Beer (SAM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer today and set a price target of $402.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $414.82, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, McCormick & Company, and Procter & Gamble.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $447.63, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $371.00 price target.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Westlake Chemical.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.55, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy.

