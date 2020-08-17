Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: AZEK Company (AZEK), National Vision Holdings (EYE) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (OtherHBBHF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AZEK Company (AZEK), National Vision Holdings (EYE) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF).

AZEK Company (AZEK)

In a report released today, Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on AZEK Company, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.62, close to its 52-week high of $38.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 73.2% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AZEK Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.43, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.72, close to its 52-week high of $39.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $38.29 average price target, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Thomas Maul maintained a Hold rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50, equals to its 52-week high of $53.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Maul is ranked #3105 out of 6889 analysts.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.