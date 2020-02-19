Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: ASM International (OtherASMIY), Boston Beer (SAM) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ASM International (ASMIY), Boston Beer (SAM) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report issued on February 17, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital downgraded ASM International to Hold, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.93, close to its 52-week high of $135.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $113.40.

Boston Beer (SAM)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer today and set a price target of $344.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $429.00, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #4854 out of 5925 analysts.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $447.00, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $424.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.27.

Menard has an average return of 7.7% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #3160 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $163.94 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR156.00 price target.

