Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Apple (AAPL), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $268.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $258.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $318.55 average price target, implying a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday and set a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $236.59, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keurig Dr Pepper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.67, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

