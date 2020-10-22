Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD), Hermes International (OtherHESAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD), Hermes International (HESAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF).

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

In a report issued on October 19, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, with a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6718 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa with a $64.56 average price target.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy on October 20 and set a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $952.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $901.49 average price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report issued on October 20, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to Hold, with a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Daimler, and Peugeot.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.02, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Commerzbank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR68.00 price target.

