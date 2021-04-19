Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Alibaba (BABA) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alibaba (BABA) and Whirlpool (WHR).

Alibaba (BABA)

Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba today and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $238.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $311.85, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on April 9, China International also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

