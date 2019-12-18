Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Albany International (AIN), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Albany International (AIN), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Ardagh Group SA (ARD).

Albany International (AIN)

In a report released today, John Franzreb from Sidoti maintained a Hold rating on Albany International, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Franzreb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Franzreb covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Gorman-Rupp Company, and Powell Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Albany International with a $83.67 average price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.66.

Seifman has an average return of 31.8% when recommending Spirit AeroSystems.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is ranked #510 out of 5757 analysts.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.29.

Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

In a report released today, Tyler Langton from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Ardagh Group SA, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.45, close to its 52-week high of $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Langton is ranked #1791 out of 5757 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardagh Group SA with a $20.00 average price target.

