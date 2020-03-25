Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Coca-Cola (KO) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Coca-Cola (KO) and Fortinet (FTNT).

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released today, Bill Selesky from Argus Research reiterated a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $234.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Selesky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 49.6% success rate. Selesky covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as National-Oilwell, Pioneer Natural, and EOG Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $260.00, a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report issued on March 23, Kaumil Gajrawala from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Monster Beverage.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.53, representing a 44.1% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.32, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.